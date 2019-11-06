The Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library presented a framed Johnny Cash poster, signed by the son of the singer, on Nov. 6 to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. The poster will hang in the Ralph Jones Training Center on Probasco Street in LaFayette.
Sheriff Ralph Jones’ son, Terry Jones, attended, along LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library, library staff and the LaFayette Woman’s Club.
The poster was designed to commemorate the anniversary of the concert Cash played in LaFayette in 1970 in appreciation for Sheriff Jones.
Cash was arrested in LaFayette in 1967 for prowling, public intoxication and a variety of drug charges. Sheriff Jones ordered the charges against Cash be thrown out after a face-to-face talk with the country music singer. Cash credited Jones with turning his life around.
