Walker County Extension will hold rabies clinics on Saturday, May 11, at these times and locations: 1-2 p.m. at Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga; 3-4 p.m. at Rock Spring Elementary School; 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Naomi Elementary School. On Saturday, May 25, clinics will be held at these times/locations: 1-2 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School in LaFayette; 3-4 p.m. at the Walker County Animal Shelter in Chickamauga; 5-6 p.m. at Chattanooga Valley Elementary School in Flintstone. Rabies shots are $15. Cash only please.
Latest e-Edition
