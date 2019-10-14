Life is full of struggles and people often feel there is nowhere to turn for help or support. Recovery @ Ringgold is a program that has been addressing the problem since 2013.
Every Thursday night at Ringgold United Methodist Church, the public can attend a recovery-focused worship service then move on to one of six small groups that operate similarly to AA meetings. There’s a light supper before the worship service, and childcare is available. The worship service is not required. People may choose to attend just the support groups, called Group Shares, or they can attend worship and not the Group Shares. There is no cost for any part of the program -- not the supper, the groups or childcare.
Here are the details about what Recovery @ Ringgold offers.
All meetings are on Thursdays at Ringgold United Methodist Church, 7484 Nashville St., Ringgold. Beginning Oct. 24, supper is at 6 p.m., worship begins at 6:30 p.m. and support groups (Group Shares) meet at 7:30.
People are free to come for whatever they wish: worship but not groups, groups but not worship, or everything.
A nursery is available for ages 6 weeks through pre-K and a children’s group for ages kindergarten through fifth grade. There is no cost for these.
Special anniversary event: Oct. 24, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dinner and conversation at 6 p.m.; worship, music and special speakers from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; share groups at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Joe Smith, addiction counselor, former youth minister, former team manager for the USA Men’s Olympic Boxing team for the 2008 Beijing Games, elected chairman of the Tennessee State Athletic Commission in 2009 (currently a vice chairman on the board), USA Women’s Boxing Team manager in 2011, currently executive director of Prison Prevention Ministries, foster parent with his wife to 19 children. Smith will share his own story of recovery as well as his experience helping others.
Groups
Note: Each group is led by someone who has been through recovery and has received training in helping others.
Recovery Orientation: For those new to Recovery @ Ringgold. Most people only attend this once, but it is available every week.
Life Hurts, God Heals: For those dealing with emotional issues like distress, depression, anger or grief.
Chemical-dependency groups: There is a group for men and one for women. The groups operate much like AA groups do.
Family Support Group: Begins Nov. 7. For families of people struggling with chemical dependence or compulsive behaviors.
Teen Support Group: Begins Nov. 7. For young people in grades 6 through 12. A chance for young people to discuss issues they deal with in life and school and for teens dealing with addiction or other issues. Where appropriate the group will be split into middle and high schoolers and also by gender.
“Everyone needs to recover from something,” says Recovery @ Ringgold board member and worship coordinator Tina Pinkston. “That’s our new tag line because it expresses what we try to offer – something for everyone who is struggling with addiction, compulsive issues, co-dependent relationships with those who are chemically dependent, and other things.”
Pinkston says the worship services before the Group Shares are different from what most people are accustomed to. “No one comes in with a mask on. There’s a lot of authenticity and beauty. Everyone’s brokenness and dependence on Jesus makes the experience very real.”
To learn more about Recovery @ Ringgold, visit http://www.recoveryatringgold.com.