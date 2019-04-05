The Project S.A.F.E. (Shooting Awareness, Fun, and Education) program strives to provide Georgia youth with “a place to develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills” notes the Georgia 4-H website. “Safety and the responsible use of firearms and archery equipment is a primary goal.”
Counties can compete in 22 Rimfire, BB, Air Rifle, Archery, and Shotgun disciplines. Walker County 4-H’ers participate in BB Rifle and .22 Shotgun disciplines.
The program provides training to 4-H’ers so that they can successfully compete in district and state matches. During a BB Rifle match, each 4-H’er competes in four shooting positions -- Prone, Standing, Sitting, and Kneeling. In each position, the student has 10 minutes to fire 10 shots in each position. All positions are shot from a distance of 5 meters using a Daisy 499 BB gun.
As well as shooting, each student completes a safety exam that is worth 100 points. The exam scores are then added to the shooting scores for the total match score. Teams of five to seven students, as well as individuals, can participate in the state match if they have qualified at a district event.