A magical time was had by all who attended the Princess Party put on by the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library on Saturday, March 9.
Cinderella and the other princesses greeted the children when they arrived. The little children made crowns, listened to fairy tales, were treated with cookies and pink lemonade, and had their pictures taken with the princesses.
More than 300 people came to the ball and $350 was raised at the event. Library Manager Tim York said, “We were so pleased to see so many children enjoying themselves at the Princess Party.”
Friends of the Library President Rachel Oesch Willeford said the purpose of the event is not to raise a lot of money but to give a “Disney-like” experience to the community! “It’s every little girl’s dream to dress up like a princess and get her picture made with Cinderella, Belle, Elsa, and all the other princesses,” Willeford said. “The Princess Party is a chance to do just that.”
Willeford said the ball was so successful because of the help of many volunteer groups. “I am indebted to so many people who helped make the ball a success, like the members of the Friends of the Library, the LaFayette Woman’s Club, the young people who played our princesses and princes, The Bank of LaFayette, and many more,” Willeford said.