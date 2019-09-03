Bendabout Farm, near Cleveland, Tenn., will continue its long-standing tradition of hosting polo matches in September.
The matches will feature local, national and international players from both the professional and amateur ranks. These polo matches are the highest-rated in the Southeast during this time.
Players from both teams have played worldwide with great success and will offer people in this area an opportunity to view polo competition at its very best. They will be playing their best ponies that are as competitive as their riders. It is the unique combination of athleticism and artistry in the horse and rider that makes polo a sport that continues to excite and impress observers of all ages.
Feature match play on Sunday, Sept. 15, benefits the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe. Polo matches between Bendabout Farm and the 6th Cavalry at Fort Oglethorpe date back to the 1930s. While admission and parking are free to those attending the match, representatives of the museum will be on hand on Sept. 15 to answer questions and accept voluntary contributions.
The Saturday matches are at 10 a.m. and the Sunday matches are at 2 p.m. The games are played “weather permitting.” Gates open to the public two hours before start time. There is plenty of free parking and seating or bring folding chairs.