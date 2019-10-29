On Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special one-hour program at Point Park, on Lookout Mountain, about the life of Adolph Ochs, the Chattanooga newspaper entrepreneur responsible for the endowment of Point Park to the national military park in the late 1890s.
Join a ranger to explore the life and times of this publisher and how he contributed to today's Chattanooga.
Admission to Point Park is $7 per adult, ages 16 and over; youth, ages 15 and under, are admitted free.
Ochs plays a fundamental role in Chattanooga history. Although most prominently known for his association with the "New York Times," Ochs began as the humble editor and owner of the "Chattanooga Times."
In Chattanooga, he learned the business of publishing while socializing with prominent post-Civil War Chattanooga families.
He established a style of impartial, fact-based reporting novel for early 20th century America, and he is believed to be the first to claim publishing “all the news that’s fit to print.”
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.