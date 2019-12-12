The end of a year is a good time to reflect upon life -- past, present and future: what makes you the kind of person you are, what you’re accomplishing, how to become a better person.
For Phil Ledbetter, director of Catoosa Prevention Initiative, which works to end substance abuse among young people, and coordinator of the Catoosa Family Collaborative, that partners with other groups to help serve the Catoosa County community, the first thing on his list is his Christian faith, which he committed to when he was in high school and became friends with a fellow chemistry class student who invited him to attend youth group meetings.
Also at the top of Ledbetter’s list is the Boy Scouts of America, working as a teacher and a principal in Catoosa County, working with the youth at his church, reading, and acting in local theater productions.
Here’s a look into Phil Ledbetter’s past, present and future.
Ledbetter on his faith: “Because of my Biblical beliefs, I’m motivated to be involved in my community. I wasn’t going down a bad road when I was teenager. I wasn’t drinking or smoking, but becoming a Christian changed my life and gave me direction. Finding Jesus when I did made me a better person.”
On Scouting: “I was a Cub Scout and worked my way through the ranks to Eagle Scout. I was a senior patrol leader, which taught me skills in organization and getting things done as well as in leadership. I stayed involved in Scouts when my children were growing up and am now a district commissioner and member of Order of the Arrow, helping support Scouts and train leaders.”
Ledbetter says the Boy Scouts has always been a great way for boys to learn about good citizenship and responsibility and to gain skills. Reflecting on current changes to Boy Scouts that allow girls to join, he says he has mixed feelings, but he recalls his daughters saying they wanted to join the Boy Scouts because “they said all Girl Scouts do is sell cookies and they wanted to learn skills and go camping.”
On teaching: “I love history and went to college to become a history teacher, but the demand wasn’t that high, so I got a provisional teaching certificate for younger grades and at the age of 24 started teaching at Graysville Elementary. Ruth Boynton was the principal then -- and my mentor. She wanted me to replace her when she left the school, so I became principal at age 28. Two and a half years later I became principal at Cloud Springs Elementary and was there for 23 years.”
Ledbetter says he found he really enjoyed working with younger children and has no regrets about the path he took.
On theater: Ledbetter says his first experience with theater was behind the scenes on the stage crew when he was in high school. “What really piqued my interest in acting was becoming a member of the Order of the Arrow with the Scouts. We did some programs that involved dressing in Native American costume and enacting ceremonies and rituals and I liked that.”
One of Ledbetter’s early theatrical roles was as the wizard in a “Wizard of Oz” production when he was principal of Cloud Springs Elementary. He’s also played in the musical “Hairspray” and in “The Three Musketeers.”
More recently, Ledbetter has participated in productions at The Colonnade in Ringgold, including “Arsenic and Old Lace.” He’s played Uncle Stanley in “Smoke on the Mountain” and Lazar Wolf (the butcher) in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“Preparing for a musical,” says Ledbetter, “is intense. You start practicing three nights a week at least two months before opening night. Two weeks before, you’re rehearsing five nights a week. I like to sing and I like seeing a plan come together. I love the camaraderie with the other actors.”
People might be surprised to learn that Ledbetter has also impersonated Elvis Presley. He learned that dressing as Elvis and showing up at Chuy’s on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga on Jan. 8, Elvis’ birthday, would net you a free meal, so he started doing it. He’s posed as Elvis at a few events, too.
On collecting: Ledbetter collects Boy Scout uniforms, patches, old handbooks and first aid kits. “I have all the camp patches. Some are 70 and 80 years old. I have council strips and rank patches. Sometimes I display my collection at Scout shows.”
On reading: Being a history buff, Ledbetter reads, especially biographies. “The first biography I recall reading,” he says, “was about Babe Ruth. I like reading about Abraham Lincoln. I’ve read great books by Stephen Ambrose about the Lewis and Clark expedition and the transcontinental railroad. I enjoyed General Norman Schwarzkopf’s autobiography and I like reading about inventors.”
One book Ledbetter is currently reading (for the third time) is “The Purpose Driven Life” by Rick Warren. “I would recommend it to anyone,” he says. “It’s a book that helps keep me focused.”
On family: Ledbetter says he loves spending time with his grandchildren. He met his current wife of three years the modern way -- online. “It’s a good way to find someone who shares your interests and values,” he says.
On the near future: In January, Ledbetter and two other people from his church will be joining people from churches across the U.S. to go on a medical mission trip to India. “I’ve gone on mission trips within the U.S., but this will be the first one outside the U.S.A.”
On the more distant future: “I plan to retire in a few years and just enjoy time with my family. My wife and I already travel often, but we’d like to do more, especially to the Holy Land and to Europe. I’d also like to donate my Boy Scout memorabilia to our local BSA council for a history display. And maybe do more community theater.”
Advice: Ledbetter says he has some of the best advice he’s encountered posted on his office wall. “It was written by John Tesh,” he says.
Five Cardinal Rules of Life
- Make peace with your past so it won’t disturb your present.
- What other people think of you is none of your business.
- Time heals almost everything. Give it time.
- No one is in charge of your happiness except you.
- Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them -- you have no idea what their journey is all about.