On Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a free 45-minute special program on the local land dealings of Xanders and Thomas McFarland in the 1830s. This program will take place at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.
On July 28, 1832, Thomas G. McFarland dipped his pen in ink and elegantly signed a large parchment. His signature certified the truthfulness of a recently completed survey of land on which today’s Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park sits.
Unfortunately, his survey was used to assist Georgia in its land lottery of the Cherokee Nation, which the McFarland brothers handsomely benefited.
The public is invited to this presentation about this prominent local family and their land dealings during a tumultuous time in American history known as Indian Removal. No reservation is required.