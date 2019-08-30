P52 is a faith-based non-profit organization that helps those in need with overwhelming cleanup jobs and some regular yard work.
P52’s largest expense is the rental of dumpsters. The group has spent $17,777 on dumpster rentals in Walker County alone in the past three years.
Since 2017, 1,788 P52 volunteers have worked on 63 properties in Walker County and cleaned up 149.04 tons (298,080 pounds) of debris (not counting the most recent project).
Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director: “When the county refocused efforts to bring property up to code in 2017, we knew some residents would be unable to come into compliance, due to physical or financial issues. One of our code enforcement officers reached out to P52, which led to this amazing partnership. The county would much rather see property cleaned up and beautified, than issue fines. Now, when one of our officers performs a compliance check, if they encounter a resident who needs a helping hand, the county can refer them to P52. P52 then decides which properties to tackle, making the impossible possible for some residents.”
Chris Robinson, founder of P52: “There is a lot of joy in what we do. We take our faith seriously and we want to take it out into the community. This is a way we can share the gospel through good works and build relationships with people that make a difference in their lives and ours.”