When Chris Robinson was a pastor, he says he often went on mission trips around the world. Then one day he realized that a mission can exist in one’s own community and it changed the course of his life.
Robinson says he prayed for direction then went where his prayers led him. He resigned from his church and started a non-profit organization called P52.
The concept of P52 is simple: The group aims to do one community service project for every week of the year.
“We often exceed our goal,” says Robinson, who now works as a professor of sociology at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Ga., placing him in the midst of a large base of student volunteers and freeing his summers for P52 work.
Appropriately, the Bible verse that serves as the faith-based group’s guiding principle is Isaiah 52:7: "How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, and who say to Zion, 'Your God reigns!"
P52’s focus helping the elderly, handicapped, widows and poor with large clean-up jobs at their homes. How the group finds its projects may be a little outside the norm.
“We work in Walker, Dade (in Northwest Georgia) and Hamilton (Tenn.) counties and have done a couple of projects in Catoosa County (in NW Georgia),” Robinson says. “But Walker County is where most of our projects take place. They’ve been great about working with us, trying to show compassion while also enforcing codes.”
Robinson says he gets together with Walker County Codes Officer David Brown to discuss the needs of residents who have been cited or are at risk of being cited for having too much trash, debris and overgrowth on their property. “We drive out to take a look at it, then the county contacts the homeowner and tells them about us,” says Robinson. “They explain that if they’ll let us help them clean things up and get back in compliance with county codes, the county will back off. Not everyone says yes, but most do.”
On the day of clean-up, 30-35 volunteers, many of them Covenant students, show up at the chosen property where a 30-yard dumpster has already been placed, paid for by P52. A 30-yard dumpster holds around nine pickup truck loads of debris. A typical size for the dumpster is 22 feet long, 7.5 feet wide and 6 feet tall.
“One house we did,” says Robinson, “the kudzu had gotten so out of control, you couldn’t even see the house. There was an arbor of kudzu you had to crawl through to get to the front door.”
Robinson says that with 30-plus volunteers, the group can get even the worst property cleaned up and code-compliant in under three hours. “It’s common for homeowners who can to help us with the cleanup. It’s great because we often end up having good conversations with them.”
Robinson says the needs of the people they help often go far beyond yard clean-up and P52 tries to address those, too. “Sometimes we learn people need help with regular lawn care, food, medicine and other things. We try to get them connected to a local church to help with those needs and for spiritual support. A perfect ending is to help someone who is out of sorts get back in sorts.”
Each year, P52 stages a big event around Martin Luther King Day. “In 2018,” says Robinson, “we had over 300 student volunteers working at six sites. In under three hours, we cleaned up 20 tons of trash and brush.”
In the summer, says Robinson, when not as many college-aged volunteers are available, P52 works with local churches and with Son Servants, a group that mobilizes high school students to help with projects.
In addition to debris cleanup, mowing lawns and connecting individuals with those who can help on a more permanent basis, Robinson says P52 has painted houses (and provided the paint) and even knocked down an old garage.
Robinson says the group works to keep its overhead low. “Walker County donates space to store our equipment. Several local churches donate to us, but most of our funding comes from individuals who want to help. Our board members are very involved in funding and in helping at project sites.”