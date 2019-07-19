Weather happens. Every day, all day long and all night long. And it doesn’t care one iota what we humans are doing, want to do or think about it. It runs its happy course while we battle it with air conditioning, heat, cloud seeding, and all manner of other interesting and dubious schemes.
One nice thing is that daily, local weather is one of the few safe topics of conversation still left us, though it’s ironic since we usually have nothing particularly insightful or intelligent to say about it -- and often not even much that’s truthful due to the sketchy nature of memory.
“This is the hottest summer I’ve seen since I was a kid. Remember the drought last year -- looks like it’s gonna be a repeat. Can you believe this heat?”
Somehow, every year is the hottest/coldest/driest/wettest, whether it’s true or not. We all nod sagely at one another as we make these pronouncements, as if we’re saying something wise or making a grave observation that might be an omen.
And the weather goes its merry way.
So, a few facts. They’re bound to make the conversations a little more interesting.
Official temperature recordings for the Chattanooga/Northwest Georgia area started in 1879. Rutherford B. Hayes was president. Milk was sold in glass bottles for the first time. The first 5 and 10- cent Woolworth store opened. We’re going to look at July records for the last 139 years, up until 2018, courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Record highs of 100 degrees or more were set 26 times in July. In 2012, we hit 107 degrees on July 1. Here’s one to share: in 139 years, we never hit 100 degrees on the 4th of July. The record for that day is 99 degrees in 1948.
On July 28, 1952, we hit 106 degrees. July was just a hot month that year. We had record highs of 101 to 106 degrees eight days of the month. No other July matches 1952. Harry Truman was president and UFOs were reported flying over Washington, D.C. July 1952 also holds the record for most UFOs reported in a month, although records for that don’t go back quite 139 years.
1967 and 1972 hold the joint record for the most record lows in July, dipping as low as 51 degrees at night. 1967 was a tumultuous year -- Lyndon Johnson was president, we were at war in Vietnam, race riots rocked the country. On a brighter note, 1967 marked the beginning of the Super Bowl. 1972 wasn’t much better. Richard Nixon was president, we were still in Vietnam, Watergate, Cold War -- an appropriate year for record low temperatures.
That’s probably enough weather and loosely-associated history for one article. The moral of the article is: maybe things aren’t so bad this July, after all. It’s not as hot, not as cold, not as scary and we can identify pretty much everything that flies.