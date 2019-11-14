North Georgia Community Action is accepting applications for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program.
Commonly known as LIHEAP, this program assists eligible low-income families and elderly residents with the costs of heating and cooling in their home.
To save money, many elderly people set their thermostats dangerously low in winter and risk hypothermia. Some elderly people spend more than 30 percent of their income for home energy costs, according to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Households with low-income elderly are more likely than others to need assistance with energy bills.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the LIHEAP Clearinghouse:
- Of an estimated 12 million elderly households eligible for LIHEAP in 1993, only about 13 percent (1.5 million) received home heating assistance.
- Heating equipment-related accidents are the second leading cause of fire deaths for people age 65 and over. Additionally, older adults accounted for more than half of all hypothermia deaths in 1991. Today, about 38 percent of the houses owned by older adults were built before 1950 and generally have little or no insulation and older heating and cooling equipment.
North Georgia Community Action is looking to help those struggling because of the aforementioned issues.
To apply, you can contact your local NGAC Community Service Center. The documentation needed for application is as follows:
- Current picture ID
- Social Security card of each household member
- Proof of age for each member of the household
- Current heating bill (must be less than 2 months old)
- Electric bill (regardless of how you heat your home)
For more information, you can reach the Walker County NGCA location at 706-638-0818 or the Catoosa County location at 706-858-0926.