Bissell Pet Foundation awarded a $2,000 grant to North Georgia Animal Alliance on Dec. 11, 2019, to promote the spaying and neutering of cats and dogs in Catoosa and Walker counties.
“We are so thankful to Bissell,” said NGAA President Valerie Hayes. “Spay/neuter is the solution to our overcrowded shelters and animals abandoned on streets, in woods, anywhere someone thinks to dump them. Bissell Pet Foundation cares and actively promotes the work of spay/neuter.”
Hayes said NGAA currently has more than 120 cats in its system and many more waiting for help.
“Our vice-president, Wendy Brownfield, and her sister recently took some cats to the Atlanta Humane Society to be adopted," she said. "We always have a dozen or more cats for adoption at Petsense in Fort Oglethorpe, and as soon as one finds a home, another one takes its place. This constant need is a direct result of animals not being spayed or neutered.”
Hayes said NGAA’s big dream is to have a facility to house cats until homes are found for them.
“A facility would help us recruit more volunteers," she said.
"We have people who can’t foster cats in their homes but would be happy to put in time caring for them at a well-equipped facility," she explained. "It would also free up some of our experienced volunteers to get out there and promote spay/neuter more aggressively.”
Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, said “wonderful pets end up in shelters through no fault of their own. It’s a heartbreaking reality that BPF works to prevent through funding for spay and neuter. We are committed to helping our partners save lives.”
Bissell Pet Foundation, founded in 2011, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the number of animals in shelters through adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. BPF has partnered with 4,800 U.S. and Canadian shelters and rescues, including NGAA. The foundation is supported by donations and by Bissell Homecare Inc.
North Georgia Animal Alliance is a nonprofit organization that has been serving Catoosa and Walker Counties for over 26 years. NGAA rescues hundreds of cats and dogs each year, promotes spay/neuter, responsible pet ownership and helps in numerous other areas of pet rescue, including partnering with other rescues.
NGAA’s treasurer, Kristina Cook, wrote and submitted the grant application, Hayes said.