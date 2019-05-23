Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and the American Hiking Society are seeking volunteers for National Trails Day on Saturday, June 1.
Each year, on the first Saturday of June, the American Hiking Society and the trails community invite Americans of all ages and abilities to find their own adventures and discover their unique stories at one of the thousands of events hosted throughout the country.
On Saturday, June 1, join National Park Service staff and other volunteers for a trail workday on the Red Trail (horse trail) starting at LaFayette Road and working east.
All volunteers should meet at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center lower parking lot at 9 a.m., and staff will lead them to the worksite. Volunteers can expect to return to the visitor center about noon.
All tools and supplies will be provided. Volunteers should wear long pants and sturdy, close-toed shoes, no flip-flops.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.