Blood Assurance, a nonprofit with regional blood centers (including a blood donation center at 2720 Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe) is calling on community members to make a blood donation at a local donor center or bloodmobile. Multiple traumas across the Blood Assurance service area have created a critical need for blood donations.
“Multiple traumas occurred over the weekend (of Aug. 23-25) and we are suffering a critically low inventory at this time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We have exactly zero units of B-negative blood available for our patients and we need our community’s help to replenish the supply that has been used and to ensure that we are prepared for more traumas.”
Each donation of blood contains plasma, red blood cells and platelets that can be used to save up to three lives. Patients undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplants rely on donated blood, in addition to the unexpected traumas seen at hospitals on a daily basis.