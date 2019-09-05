- The student dictionaries CCL has been presenting to third-graders for 10 years cost them around $2 each.
- CCL gives out around 800 dictionaries a year in eight public elementary schools in Catoosa County.
- CCL offers free GED classes, English classes and computer classes.
- CCL pays the $160 fee for taking the GED.
- CCL can provide transportation to GED classes and childcare for those who need it.
- CCL sponsors “ONE BOOK, ONE COMMUNITY” each year. A book by a Georgia author or based in Georgia is chosen and the entire community is encouraged to read it. CCL and the Catoosa County Library host a lecture and book signing by the chosen author. Authors who have attended the events include: Terry Kay, Susan Gregg-Gilmore, Patricia Sprinkle, Janie Watts Dempsey, Karen White, Raymond Atkins, Keith Robinson, Randall Franks and Joshilyn Jackson.
Catoosa Citizens for Literacy's sponsors and collaborative partners are:
- Catoosa County Board Of Education
- Catoosa County Chamber Of Commerce
- Catoosa County Family Collaborative
- Catoosa County Government
- Catoosa County Health Department
- Catoosa County Library
- Catoosa County News
- Catoosa County Pre-K Program
- Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department
- City Of Fort Oglethorpe
- City Of Ringgold
- Communities In Schools
- Department Of Family And Children Services
- Family Resource Agency Of North Georgia
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College
- Imagination Library
- Kiwanis Club Of Fort Oglethorpe
- Kiwanis Club Of Ringgold
- Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit
- North Georgia YMCA
- Parent Involvement/Title One
- Ringgold Rotary
- Ringgold Telephone Company
- Roger & Kay Bowman
- Share America Foundation
- The Braden Group
- UCTV-3
- Victory Signs
CCL is located at the Catoosa Learning Center, Benton Place Campus, 36 Muscogee Trail in Ringgold. For more information call 706-965-8275.