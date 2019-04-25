Thursday, April 20, 2019, Greg’s Restaurant, Chickamauga.
Minutes of the March meeting were shared.
Treasurer’s Report by Julia Sexton showed $2,316.00 in checking. Contributions were collected.
Fellowship and news were shared over dinner. Great to be with a group where people like each other and listen to diverse opinions.
Old business
- There was some discussion of our resolution encouraging the Elections Board to work with the Commissioner’s Office to develop polling sites which are not located inside church facilities, even if it means investing in new buildings such as Catoosa County has done. David shared that the idea was to get the Board of Elections to think ahead for future years.
- There was a spirited discussion of national politics and the recent surge in support for Medicare for All proposals. Also, of some of the more attractive declared candidates for president.
- George Rogers gave a report on the current SPLOST for roads. Nine roads are scheduled for repaving.
New business
- It was agreed to have a booth at the Honeybee Festival, June 1. A sign up sheet for shifts will be sent out by email.
- A discussion on a summer fundraiser/awareness event covered the following points. We may need several smaller events at low cost to gather more of our local democrats. Perhaps a fish fry or barbecue for $12-15 per person, plus music and an informative speaker. After several of these events for which we do not need to make a lot of money, then a major event in the fall with a big-name band.
-There was an extensive discussion on the response of a local city’s issues with the homeless population. There seems to be a perception in some towns that homelessness is not a real problem except for the embarrassment it presents on main streets and in its interference with the image that the towns want to project or when there is an outcry from residents or businesses in the areas where homeless persons tend to inhabit. The focus seems to be on eliminating the visibility of homeless persons in the local towns through ordinances which put an additional burden on police and add to the legal burden of homeless persons. These ordinances essentially criminalize homelessness. Other approaches are needed.
- Also, we are very much in support of the evolving community group growing out the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group under the leadership of David Roden to clean up abandoned, overgrown, or neglected properties. Some of our members will be participating in efforts to clean up Walker County. We will be looking for ways to assist.
- Next meeting: May 16, 6:30 p.m., Dari Dip in LaFayette. Theme of the meeting to be determined.