August 25, 2019
We started the meeting at 3:02 PM with the following in attendance: Dr. David Boyle, Lemuel Arnold, Connie Forester, Jennie Chandler, Kaye Thurman, Beverly Foster, Eddie Foster, Sr., Nate Jones, Michal Jones, Elizabeth Gooch, Kathy McLaughlin, Richard W. Chadburn, Tom Filipowicz, Maribel Filipowicz, Beth Nayson Sheila S. Clark, Joan Trundle, Jane Shelton, and Beverly Goodwin.
Our President, Dr. Boyle, gave a welcome and asked every one to introduce themselves to the group. The minutes from June 2019 were read. Dr. Boyle read the treasurer’s report. There was $1787.78 in the checking account.
Under Old Business, Ms. Beverly Foster gave an update on WCHS part in the Equal Justice Project located in Montgomery, AL., and the Walker County Reconciliation Task Force. This is a movement to bring unity, reconciliation and healing to all communities and families affected by lynching in the South. The Reconciliation Task Force grew to 10 members representing Walker, Dade, Chattooga and Catoosa counties, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. After working 3 months on the proposal, it was presented to the Equal Justice Center in Montgomery. It was proposed to place a two-sided marker in the LaFayette Presbyterian Memorial Park for high volume viewing and protection against vandalism. It was proposed as well to offer a $1000 scholarship to any 9th – 12th grader in the Lookout Mountain Judicial District who submits an essay on Peace and Reconciliation, to be screened by a committee of educators. The Task Force should hear back in the next few weeks and report if the proposal was accepted.
Our program for this date was “ Life Interrupted” by Sheila Clark, Vice –President of the Civil War Roundtable. On Sept. 9, 1863, James B. Snell walked into Gen. Bragg's headquarters in La Fayette, Georgia, and enlisted in the 33rd Alabama Volunteer Infantry, Co. B. This 40-year-old farmer had traveled nearly 300 miles from his home in Dale County, Alabama, because his brother had sent word that their regiment desperately needed replacements for the sick and wounded, for it appeared that a large fight was brewing. Little did he dream that life as he knew it, in that moment, was forever interrupted, as were the lives of the Marsh family and others whose yards and fields he crossed as he picked his way through the beehive of activity in the Confederate Army camps around La Fayette, in search of his brother's company.
The next meeting will be September 22, 2019 at the John Ross House in Rossville.