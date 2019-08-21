Thursday, Aug. 15, at Dari Dip in LaFayette.
Record attendance, full house. Attendance is growing at each meeting. 3 new persons.
Minutes of the meet July meeting were summarized.
Treasurer’s report by Julia Sexton: $2,960.00 in checking. Contributions were collected.
Old business:
- A fund-raiser as a community-building activity. Barbecue or fish fry? Sell tickets, have a speaker, some music. Have several low-cost events to build membership. Any volunteers for an organizing committee?
New business:
- Nurturing candidates for county commission, nonpartisan. La Fayette/ South Walker and Cove/Chickamauga/ and Rossville/North. Several persons have declared: District 1-Jim Hill, District 4 – John Morehouse. -Potential candidates. City elections: LaFayette, Rossville.
- Booth at Marsh House Heritage Day, September 21, Sat., 10-3:00. International Peace Day. Pam Halliday will have children’s activities around Peace Day.
Richard Chadburn (1) and Jim Halliday (2) moved that we go on record as supporting the work of Swedish teenager, Greta Thunberg, https://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/9844928-181/swedish-teen-greta-thunberg-to; in her dramatic efforts to bring attention to climate change. The motion passed unanimously.
Guest speaker Amanda Wilson Tate, Gordon County Democratic Chair, discussed projects in Gordon County and shared some nice bumper stickers and graphics that they have developed. Their county had three Democratic candidates in the last election. Amanda was most inspirational.
Next meeting: Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 pm Park Place Restaurant, Fort Oglethorpe, with Catoosa Democrats. Park Place is next door to the Save a Lot Grocery on the right as you come out of the park. Bring your favorite political cartoon to share. Meet our first candidate.
Submitted by David Boyle