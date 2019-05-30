May 20, 2019, 5:30 pm
Present: David Boyle, Joan Fowler, Mary McConnell by proxy, Davene Nichols, Jan Shattuck, Coleen Sprayberry.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for April 15, 2019, were unanimously approved on a motion by (1) Davene and (2) Jan.
The Treasurer’s reports for April 2019 was unanimously approved on a motion by (1) Joan and (2) Jan. The balance in the operating account is $10,841.91, with expenses of $3,132 and income of $286.70. The largest expense was for caulking the windows, chimney flashing, etc. ($2,640). In the Designated Funds Account, income in April was $250.00, with no expenses paid out and a balance of $31,490.27. The Endowment Fund is at $26,007.12.
Old business
The goal of reaching $25,000 in the Endowment Fund has been surpassed.
The appreciation reception for endowment donors was held on Sunday, April 28, 2-3:00 pm with Connie Forester providing formal tea and Jane Ashley providing punch and cookies. Joan Fowler coordinated set up. The WCHS met immediately following with a program by Connie Forester on the Old Marsh Store and the adjacent building. Research is ongoing. The WCHS enjoyed the refreshments from the reception.
The board suggested the following names for an Endowment Advisory Board to meet by email. Jimmy Wardlaw, Janice Fortune, and Ty Willeford.
New business
Update on Heritage Day (Autumn Rocks, September 21)—Old fashioned things = bake sale, old-time crafts, music at the Marsh House. We have started a list of potential participants. Reserve a booth through Marsh House Facebook.
The House will be open for the Honeybee Festival, 10-3:00, regular fees with a tour. This plan will reduce numbers to manageable groups.
A motion (1) Coleen (2) Joan to gradually shift our mail from the PO Box to the house mail box passed unanimously. Our printed materials will gradually be transitioned.
Work area reports
Administration/House management—There were good work days on Friday, May 10, 24, with volunteers from the Day Reporting Center. House cleaning and some yard work. Gardens are all planted, including raised beds with heirloom vegetables. Board members are encouraged to use the DONATE button on the website for any amount to test it. Also, for a fun experience, view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB1KLuVVLGw
Furnishings: A wash stand, rocker, and several boxes of photographs have been donated by Janice Fortune. They are original to the house or the Marsh-Warthen family and relatives. Connie Forester and Davene Nichols will be sorting and arranging the records. A motion to designate the Bandy Heritage Center at Dalton State College as the official archive for the Marsh House papers passed unanimously on a motion by Jan (1) and Davene (2). The WCHS met there in May and also designated the Bandy Center as the repository for WCHS documents.
Building and Grounds: The broken steps to the cabin have been reported to the county with assurances from Stacey Higdon that they will be repaired before Honeybee. Probably someone heavy tried to walk on them. A warning sign will be posted.
Events. Byron Keith Byrd will have an exhibit and sale of his work on Saturday, June 8, 2-5:00 pm. He will donate 10% to the Marsh House. He has an organizing committee. Joan will bring punch, Davene and David will bring cookies. David will invite Jane Ashley to help when she gets back from Scotland. This could be our largest fund raiser for the year. Invited guests are coming from New York, Miami, Chattanooga, and the local area.
Next board meeting—Monday, June 17, 5:30 pm