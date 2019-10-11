Two events are coming up that Rossville and Walker County residents will want to mark on their calendars and be sure to attend.
Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at New Covenant Baptist Church, 105 Spruce St., Rossville, the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group will be sponsoring a Town Hall meeting featuring candidates running for office in Rossville. The public is invited to attend and ask questions of the candidates. For more information, contact David Roden at 423-760-4819.
Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Union Avenue Baptist Church, 616 Union Ave., Rossville, the Georgia Transparency Coalition and the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group will co-host a Town Hall Public Forum to explain how the new five-member board of commissioners will work in Walker County. Candidates for the commission will be on hand to answer questions about themselves. For more information, contact Dean Kelly at 706-866-4656 or David Roden at 423-760-4819.
“We’re hoping people will come out, get to know the candidates and the issues, and make informed decisions,” says WRNG member and one of the Town Hall organizers David Roden. “We also encourage anyone considering running for the commission or for any other office in the future to come mingle and learn.”