McFriends’ Night raised $548 for the Chickamauga and LaFayette “Friends of the Library.”
Volunteers with the Friends of the Chickamauga and LaFayette libraries collected donations during a two-hour period on Monday, April 29.
More than 20 percent of the store’s profit during that period was donated to the Friends group. At the end of the night, McDonald’s owner Jim Aaron presented a $400 check to the Friends of the Library.
The volunteers also collected $148 in cash donations from people stopping by the McDonald’s during that two-hour time period.
This was the first McFriends Night for the Chickamauga Library but Manager Renee Roeder says it won’t be the last. “It was a great event and we plan to have one annually from now on,” she said.
Friends of the LaFayette Library president Rachel Oesch Willeford thanks everyone who donated. “It takes a lot of money for the library to offer free programs to the community and that couldn’t happen without the support of community and business leaders like McDonald’s owner Jim Aaron.”
Aaron says he is committed to helping the library. “Our vision is ‘Making a Difference’ and one of the ways we do that is supporting our communities through fundraisers like McFriends Night. We look forward to more great fundraising events in the future.”