Marsh House Heritage Day has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will emphasize local history and authentic arts, crafts, and skills.
Special features
Heritage Bake Sale. Vintage pastries. Donors will furnish a name for the pastry and a description on a card. If you can’t bake one, just buy one! Minimum $25.00, to support the Marsh House.
Antiques identification (Heritage Antique Roadshow) by Davene Nichols. Bring your favorite antique item or a good photograph and get Davene’s opinion on its period and style. Free.
Garment Identification by Tina Rogers Barbaree. That old outfit you found in grandma’s cedar chest. What time period was if for? What materials? How to preserve it or get a duplicate made. . Free.
Vintage recipes by a home economist. How to make that recipe with modern ingredients. Bring your recipe, you know, the one your found in that cookbook that belonged to your great grandmother and get expert advice on how to make it with modern ingredients. Warning: You may still have to search for real yard eggs. You can get herbs from the Marsh House garden.
Save it or Toss it? Bring old items and documents for review by Dr. Adam Ware, Director of the Bandy Heritage Center which is the repository for the Marsh House and Walker County Historical Society documents. Suggestions for preservation, free.
History Story Corps—Bring your favorite story about the Marsh House. Write it out while at Heritage Day. Get a prize for the best story—posting on Facebook.
Pop up tent. Anybody can bring something at the last minute to share. Extra vegetables, show off a Victorian outfit, personal art work or craft.
Gift Shop. The gift shop in the Welcome Center will have Heritage items available nowhere else.
Marsh House Heritage Display. Items recently donated by a Marsh-Warthen descendant, including old photographs of family members (19th Century) and documents will be on display in the Welcome Center for the first time.
No charge for a crafts booth. Registration for a space through a Marsh House of La Fayette Facebook page message. Heritage Day occurs during the city-wide Autumn Rocks Festival with a fly in at the La Fayette Airport and sidewalk sales on the square and at the Depot/Mars Theatre District during the same hours.