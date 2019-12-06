The Marsh House Board of Trustees is currently conducting its 2020 Friends of the Marsh House membership campaign.
The Friends campaign is the largest source of financial support for the work of the Marsh House Museum and the maintenance of the House. Over the past 20 years, members of the Friends have donated more than $120,000 in the annual campaign toward the preservation of the House and the programs of the museum, plus thousands of hours of volunteer service time.
Friends receive the regular newsletter, discounts on special events at the House and discounts at the gift shop.
This year the Marsh House is in need of greater community support. The major work of restoring the house was done more than 15 years ago, and a number of areas are now in need of additional restoration.
Work is needed on areas of the foundation, on drainage to keep water away from the house, on UV protection for the south and west windows to prevent further sun damage to furnishings, on porch and column repairs, and on retouching plaster and paint on several ceilings inside.
Fortunately, the house is in good shape in terms of furnishings with all areas fully furnished with period pieces and good records of periods and styles. However, new features are sometimes added, such as the memorial photographs and story of the Marsh Mercantile Store on the northeast corner of the town square.
Although the lovely old mercantile building from the 1840s is gone, we have a collection of photographs and stories about it in a corner of the Marsh House. We also were gifted a couple of original pieces by descendants of the Marsh-Warthen family recently, and those have been placed on display in the house.
The Marsh House is closed indefinitely until Walker County Government completes major repairs of the foundation of the east chimney. The Board of Trustees plans to complete some other repairs with private funds during this time.
Members of the Friends of the Marsh House will be invited to a special private reopening event in spring 2020 when repairs are completed.
The House belongs to Walker County and is managed by the Walker County Historical Society through the Marsh House Board of Trustees. David Boyle, chair of the Board of Trustees, states, “It takes the whole community to preserve and maintain the Marsh House, which is a national treasure and which has been key to the history of Northwest Georgia. It is still revealing its secrets.”