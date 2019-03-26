The Marsh House board of trustees is celebrating reaching a goal of the first $25,000 in the endowment fund.
The fund is for long-term care of the Marsh-Warthen House at 308 North Main, which houses the Marsh House Museum.
The board finance committee of Joan Fowler, Jan Shattuck and David Boyle stated: “The LaFayette-Walker County community is so generous and so committed to preserving our heritage and maintaining the high quality of life here. We only sent out about 20 letters and announced the drive in the Walker County Messenger. Then, the funds came in quickly in only two months. A separate corporate mailing just went out.”
The next step will be to name an endowment committee to meet yearly to advise the board on investment of the funds and the long-term sustainability of the Marsh House Museum.
In addition to the finance committee, the board of trustees includes Jane Ashley, Josh Chapman, Don Coleman, Connie Forester, Mary McConnell, Davene Nichols, Coleen Sprayberry and Robert Wardlaw. The board is giving a festive reception to all donors with a special tour to include recently arrived new furnishings at the house.
Donations are being received at The Marsh House, PO Box 722, La Fayette GA 30728.