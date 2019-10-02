Lyerly United Methodist will hold a revival Oct. 6-7 at 7 p.m. each evening to hear Rev. David Autry. Music will be by his wife Linda singing, while Rev. Autry plays the piano.
Rev. Autry was born and raised in Walker and Catoosa counties. He graduated from Ringgold High School, Reinhardt College, LaGrange College, and Candler School of Theology.
He served as a pastor in the North Georgia Conference for 40 years.
Since retirement he has written and published a book, “If There Be Any Virtue Think on These Things.”
He also enjoys woodworking and saw-milling, fishing, reading, conducting a Bible study, during the school term, at LaFayette UMC, and filling in for pastors who need time away from their pulpits.
He has done three interim events — one at Woodstation UMC in 2013, another at Fisher's Chapel UMC in 2016, and one at Cedar Grove UMC in 2018 — for the purpose of serving communion on first Sundays of the month.
Lyerly United Methodist is located across from Lyerly School at 105 Oak Hill Road, Lyerly, Ga.
For more information or directions, call Pastor Marshal Bryan at 706-409-0329.