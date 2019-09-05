The public is invited to enjoy a new art exhibit titled “Wonders of October” at Ringgold Art and Frame in Ringgold, featuring the artistic work of members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga.
An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 29.
Among the many “wonders” of October in the South are the myriad of colors in the fall leaves, dozens of craft fairs and festivals, football and tailgating, crisp cooler air and homemade apple cider. Local artists also celebrate the season's changes by dusting off their fall color palettes, relishing anew the use of typically fall colors like burnt orange, raw umber, yellow ochre, soft muted shades of gold and green, and the clear deep blue of fall skies. Each artist's interpretation of the world around us is unique, and the result is an array of beautiful canvases designed to appeal to the inner artist in all of us.
The talented artists of the Civic Arts League represent a wide variety of creative styles from realistic paintings in oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolors to more abstract multi-media pieces.
Ringgold Art and Frame is located at 7825 Nashville Street in Ringgold, Georgia. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Civic Arts League of Chattanooga, Inc. is a non-profit organization consisting of multi-talented artists from the Greater Chattanooga area and North Georgia. The group’s mission is the stimulation of the creative arts and the promotion of its cultural and educational interests in our area. Members meet the first Monday of every month (except July and on some holidays), at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church at 20 Belvoir Avenue in the Brainerd area of Chattanooga. To inquire about membership or to host an exhibit, please contact President Faye Ives at 423-316-3919, or Art Director Lynne Mayer at 423-802-5861.