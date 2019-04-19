Making a movie is never an easy process, involving much planning and labor. For “Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland," much of that difficulty has been alleviated through the generous Walker County community.
“The community that has come alongside this project reminds me of a wheel with all the spokes” said Jenn Chandler, producer and actress. “Each spoke is the story of involvement of precious individuals in Walker County.”
Organizations and businesses throughout the county have come together to support “Farmer and the Belle” as well.
“Second Baptist Church has fiercely gathered together to provide lodging, food, decorations, transportation, and many other needed donations” said Chandler. “Mountain Cove Farm has also provided generously to allow cast to stay in the cabins and loaned us Christmas decorations.”
Cagle Farm and New Dawn Farm are providing the livestock for the movie and helping with animal care during filming.
Other businesses donating time, talent, or materials are Food City - Lafayette, Cloudland Station, Sound Accounting in Chickamauga, and the Gordon-Lee Mansion.
Through the time and effort of these local people and businesses, Chandler said, this fun Christmas romantic comedy is well on it’s way to “provide a pathway to true beauty and real love based on God’s truth that we hope families with endear in their heart every Christmas season.”