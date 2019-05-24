Experience Rock City’s sweet sounds of summer with mountain melodies and Café 7 cuisine every Friday through Sunday at Summer Music Weekends.
The event runs Memorial Day through Labor Day, including daily June 28 to July 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring live entertainment by The Old Time Traveler Matt Downer (daily), NBC’s The Voice Finalist Amber Carrington (Fridays), Tarryn Aimee Smith (Saturdays) and the Highbeams (Sundays).
Rock City Raptors shows hosted by Wings to Soar also return for their 15th season featuring a variety of birds of prey in this inspirational, interactive show. Watch rescued birds fly overhead with up-close encounters with the audience at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
Delicious new menu items are available at Café 7 every Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 7 p.m. This outdoor restaurant with unmatched views serves southern cuisine such as fried green tomatoes paired with pimento cheese and tomato jam, shrimp and cheese grits and the Sweet Home Alabama chicken sandwich, as well as many other new items. A brand-new pet menu is also available. Go to www.seerockcity.com/cafe-7 for the seasonal menu.
Rock City’s very own radio station WSRC broadcasts a 1930s-era show where special guest musicians perform, as well as children and guests who want to participate on stage. Other fun activities include creating a glow-in-the-dark firefly jar and guided Walking in Frieda’s Footsteps tours offered three times daily. Log onto seerockcity.com/summermusic for more details.
Matt Downer is known for his high-energy brand of old tunes while rotating through the fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals. Amber Carrington has performed at the Grand Ole Opry after gaining her initial fame on “The Voice.” She is one of the show’s top five performers and has landed in the top 10 on iTunes charts. Tarryn Aimee Smith is an Americana singer-songwriter whose music is a unique blend of folk, bluegrass, jazz and country. She is based out of Nashville and plays several instruments during her performances. Highbeams is made up of brothers Adam and Ian Pendlington and bass player Stephen Quinn. The “adventure rock” trio have traveled across the country maintaining a busy tour schedule since 2013.
Rock City Gardens is continuing its conservation partnership with Lula Lake Land Trust (lulalake.org) during this event and is committed to ongoing co-advocacy efforts with local community organizations.
Just six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City in Lookout Mountain, Ga., is an enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail showcasing lush gardens, caves, soaring rock formations and breathtaking views.