World Mental Health Day
National Emergency Nurse’s Day – Second Wednesday in October
National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day – Second Wednesday in October
National Stop Bullying Day – Second Wednesday in October
National Curves Day
National Angel Food Cake Day
National Cake Decorating Day
National Handbag Day
TODAY IN HISTORY
1375 Westfriese sea wall breaks flooding northern Netherlands
1631 Saxon army occupies Prague
1695 King Willem III escapes South Netherlands, back to England
1733 France declares war on emperor Charles VI
1780 Great Hurricane of 1780 kills 20,000 to 30,000 in Caribbean, hit-ting Barbados first. Atlantic's deadliest recorded hurricane.
1787 Amsterdam surrenders to Prussian invasion army
1845 Naval School (now called US Naval Academy) opens at Annapolis
1865 John Wesley Hyatt patents the billiard ball made from cellulose nitrate (celluloid) in Albany, New York (patent US50359A)
1868 Cuba revolts for independence against Spain
1871 The Great Chicago Fire is finally extinguished after 3 days, leaving approximately 300 dead, 100,000 homeless, and costing $222m in damage
1886 1st dinner jacket (tuxedo) worn to autumn ball at Tuxedo Park, NY
1889 Barnard College is founded in New York City after Columbia Uni-versity refuses to accept women
1899 African-American inventor Issac R. Johnson patents the bicycle frame
1903 The Women's Social and Political Union was formed by Emmeline Pankhurst to fight for women's rights in Britain.
1911 Sun Yat-sen's revolutionaries overthrow Manchus (Taiwan Na-tional Day)
1913 Gamboa Dam in Panama blown up; Atlantic & Pacific waters mix
1920 Indian Bill Wambsganns makes 1st unassisted World Series triple play; Indian's Elmer Smith hits baseball's 1st World Series grand slam
1928 Chiang Kai-shek becomes Director of the State Council of China
1935 George Gershwin's "Porgy & Bess" opens on Broadway NY
1942 1,300 Austrian Jews transported to Theresienstadt concentration camp
1956 "Giant", directed by George Stevens, starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean in his last role, premieres in NYC
1959 Pan Am begins regular flights around the world
1960 Cyclone hits coast of Gulf of Bengal; about 4000 die
1963 "From Russia With Love" 2nd James Bond film based on a novel by Ian Fleming, starring Sean Connery and Daniela Bianchi, premieres in London
1965 The Supremes appear on Ed Sullivan Show
1973 US Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns after pleading no contest to allegations of tax fraud
1975 Israel formally signs Sinai accord with Egypt
1978 US Congress approves dollar coin honoring women's suffrage campaigner Susan B. Anthony
1979 Panama assumes sovereignty over Canal Area (ie Canal Zone)
1980 4,500 die when a pair of earthquakes strikes NW Algeria
1982 Pope John Paul II canonizes Rev Maximilian Kolbe, who volun-teered to die in place of another inmate at Auschwitz concentration camp, a saint
1982 US imposes sanctions against Poland for banning Solidarity trade union
1986 Shimon Peres resigns as Prime Minister of Israel
1994 Nobel prize for physiology awarded to Alfred G. Gilman & Martin Rodbell for G-protein discoveries
1996 Cornerstone dedication for Holocaust Museum in NYC
2003 Shirin Ebadi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her significant and pioneering efforts for democracy and human rights, making her the 1st Iranian Muslim women to receive the prize
2014 Human Rights activists Malala Yousafzai & Kailash Satyarthi win the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize