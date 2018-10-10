Today

Today, Oct. 10, is …

World Mental Health Day

National Emergency Nurse’s Day – Second Wednesday in October

National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day – Second Wednesday in October

National Stop Bullying Day – Second Wednesday in October

National Curves Day

National Angel Food Cake Day

National Cake Decorating Day

National Handbag Day

TODAY IN HISTORY

1375 Westfriese sea wall breaks flooding northern Netherlands

1631 Saxon army occupies Prague

1695 King Willem III escapes South Netherlands, back to England

1733 France declares war on emperor Charles VI

1780 Great Hurricane of 1780 kills 20,000 to 30,000 in Caribbean, hit-ting Barbados first. Atlantic's deadliest recorded hurricane.

1787 Amsterdam surrenders to Prussian invasion army

1845 Naval School (now called US Naval Academy) opens at Annapolis

1865 John Wesley Hyatt patents the billiard ball made from cellulose nitrate (celluloid) in Albany, New York (patent US50359A)

1868 Cuba revolts for independence against Spain

1871 The Great Chicago Fire is finally extinguished after 3 days, leaving approximately 300 dead, 100,000 homeless, and costing $222m in damage

1886 1st dinner jacket (tuxedo) worn to autumn ball at Tuxedo Park, NY

1889 Barnard College is founded in New York City after Columbia Uni-versity refuses to accept women

1899 African-American inventor Issac R. Johnson patents the bicycle frame

1903 The Women's Social and Political Union was formed by Emmeline Pankhurst to fight for women's rights in Britain.

1911 Sun Yat-sen's revolutionaries overthrow Manchus (Taiwan Na-tional Day)

1913 Gamboa Dam in Panama blown up; Atlantic & Pacific waters mix

1920 Indian Bill Wambsganns makes 1st unassisted World Series triple play; Indian's Elmer Smith hits baseball's 1st World Series grand slam

1928 Chiang Kai-shek becomes Director of the State Council of China

1935 George Gershwin's "Porgy & Bess" opens on Broadway NY

1942 1,300 Austrian Jews transported to Theresienstadt concentration camp

1956 "Giant", directed by George Stevens, starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean in his last role, premieres in NYC

1959 Pan Am begins regular flights around the world

1960 Cyclone hits coast of Gulf of Bengal; about 4000 die

1963 "From Russia With Love" 2nd James Bond film based on a novel by Ian Fleming, starring Sean Connery and Daniela Bianchi, premieres in London

1965 The Supremes appear on Ed Sullivan Show

1973 US Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns after pleading no contest to allegations of tax fraud

1975 Israel formally signs Sinai accord with Egypt

1978 US Congress approves dollar coin honoring women's suffrage campaigner Susan B. Anthony

1979 Panama assumes sovereignty over Canal Area (ie Canal Zone)

1980 4,500 die when a pair of earthquakes strikes NW Algeria

1982 Pope John Paul II canonizes Rev Maximilian Kolbe, who volun-teered to die in place of another inmate at Auschwitz concentration camp, a saint

1982 US imposes sanctions against Poland for banning Solidarity trade union

1986 Shimon Peres resigns as Prime Minister of Israel

1994 Nobel prize for physiology awarded to Alfred G. Gilman & Martin Rodbell for G-protein discoveries

1996 Cornerstone dedication for Holocaust Museum in NYC

2003 Shirin Ebadi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her significant and pioneering efforts for democracy and human rights, making her the 1st Iranian Muslim women to receive the prize

2014 Human Rights activists Malala Yousafzai & Kailash Satyarthi win the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize