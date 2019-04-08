Painting for a Purpose, the monthly adult painting party offered at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe, features “Summer Meadow” on Thursday, April 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Local artist Coyee Shipp Langston is the featured instructor for the April class.
“We’ve had our cold weather and now we’re getting warmer weather and beautiful fields full of flowers,” she said.
Langston received her bachelor of arts degree in fine arts from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and has more than 30 years of experience teaching art to adults and children.
The cost is $40 and includes catered hor’s doeuvres, canvas, painting supplies and instruction, so each guest leaves with a completed 16”x20” acrylic work of art. Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is catered by Alicyne Roth. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes.
The canvas will be pre-sketched, with Langston demonstrating painting techniques and how to mix colors. She will give individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun.
Proceeds from Painting for a Purpose benefits the 6th Cavalry Museum, the non-profit museum located on the former Army Post in Fort Oglethorpe. The museum is ADA-compliant and is equipped with a lift to the second floor community room where the class is held.