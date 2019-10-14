Immerse yourself in the past at the 6th Cavalry Museum’s Living History Day in Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to touring the museum, visitors can see a number of World War II living history displays and talk with dressed re-enactors on the polo field outside the museum. Admission is free.
“Each year we host School Days in October, inviting schools out to experience history with our re-enactors,” said Chris McKeever, museum director. “We’ve had a lot of interest from the public to attend our School Days, but due to space restrictions, we are not able to open those days to the public. This year our re-enactors are staying with us an extra day so we can invite the public to our Remembering Our Heroes Living History Day.”
Visitors to the living history day will see exhibits from:
- The Tri-State Military Vehicle Preservation Association
- Molly Sampson, head of the 1st WAC (Women Army Corps) Living History Group, portraying life at the Third WAC Center. Sampson teaches what a WAC trainee experienced as well as the history of the Women’s Army Corps.
- Ross Greenwood and JR the pack mule portraying a WWII Army mule packer. Mules and other animals played a very important role in war, and Greenwood and JR educate others on these heroic animals forgotten by history.
- Karen Barkley, portraying an American nurse on the frontline in Europe during WWII. Barkley discusses battlefield care of the sick and wounded. Her display includes uniforms, photos, medications, and many pieces of original surgical instruments.
- Joe Barkley, portraying a staff sergeant (SSgt) of the 502 Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne. Barkley’s display includes uniforms, helmets, weapons, and equipment of both the Americans and Germans. He discusses the role of paratroopers on D Day (June 6, 1944).
- Chris Tucker, Captain, 6th Cavalry Mechanized Group and 1945 Willys MB Jeep.
- German re-enactors and authentic weapons and displays.
Visitors can also see the tank restoration currently underway at the 6th Cavalry Museum. Guests are encouraged to interact with the re-enactors and use the opportunity to ask questions.
“This is great opportunity to learn first-hand about WWII, what life was like for those involved in battle for the Allied and Axis forces as well as life on the home front. After a number of years of successfully bring this program to the students of Northwest Georgia, we are excited to offer this program to the public,” said McKeever.