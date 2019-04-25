Wendy Morgan’s art students at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School are enjoying one of their most successful years yet.
This year, six LFO students had their art work chosen to compete in the Chattanooga Youth Gallery Show. “This is a competition among 22 area high schools,” says Morgan, “including all the top private schools in the area. We had one student whose work was chosen last year and one to three the four years before that. To have six this year is incredible.”
There will be a total of 124 pieces of art at the CYG Show. “The show is the highest level of competition in the area,” says Morgan, “where three regional judges will select winners.”
The show takes place Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Hall, 200 E. M.L. King Blvd., Chattanooga, and is open to the public.
“I hope the community will come out and support our students,” says Morgan. “It’s a huge accomplishment for them.” The LFO students whose art was chosen for the show are: Paige Armour, Karah Beard, Emily Hawkins, Amaya Lewis, Raa Lockwood and Emily Moore.
On May 2, the public is invited to view and purchase student art pieces by many more LFO students at the annual LFO Art Show in the main hall at the high school. The show is at 6 p.m. and will feature over 100 works ranging in size from 6”X6” to 36”X42.”