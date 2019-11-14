State Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, has been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on Georgia’s Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Advisory Commission, composed of leaders and industry experts in the public and private sectors who will work to enhance Georgia’s entertainment industry.
Mullis, who is chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.
“While Georgia’s reputation as the best state in the nation in which to do business is well-known, we are also quickly becoming the best state in the nation for entertainment,” Mullis said. “Over the last few years, Georgia’s entertainment industry has expanded and we continue to witness leaders in film, music and all other areas of entertainment choosing Georgia for their productions or even to set-up permanent offices. I look forward to watching this industry continue to grow under the leadership of Gov. Kemp and I am eager to work with the other members of this Commission to continue to search for additional economic development opportunities across all sectors of entertainment.”
According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia-based film and television productions generated a total economic impact of $9.5 billion during the 2018 fiscal Year. This included 455 film and television productions that contributed to $2.7 billion in direct spending in the state. According to the Motion Picture Association of America, in 2018 there were 92,100 jobs in Georgia in the motion picture and television industry. Georgia’s music industry led to an estimated $3.7 billion economic impact in 2011 with more than 70 annual music festivals statewide. Additionally, in 2011 Georgia’s music industry contributed to 19,955 jobs.