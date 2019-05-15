It’s that time of year again — 1890s Days in Ringgold.
If you’ve ever been to the annual event, you’re probably going again. If you haven’t been, here’s why you should give it a try: it’s free; there’s tons of great music, dance and comedy; there will be more than 100 vendors selling food and crafts; all your neighbors will be there; your family will probably be there and if you aren’t, you’ll be all alone at home. Plus there’s a parade and a cruise-in. And the event ends with fireworks Saturday night.
It’s like several holidays rolled into one before the heat of July and September and the cold of December.
Here’s what you can expect at the 1890s Days Jamboree on May 24 and 25.
Friday, May 24
The Junior’s Building Material Stage on Nashville Street
6 p.m., Cody James Harris
7 p.m., Chuck Holt & Tim Starnes
8 p.m., Courtney Daly & The Daly Special
The Walter Jackson Chevrolet Stage on the courthouse lawn
6 p.m., Appointed Quartet
6:30 p.m., Testimony Quartet
7 p.m., The Greesons
7:30 p.m., The Bondservants
8 p.m., Hullender Family
8:30 p.m., Jordan Family
9 p.m., Appointed Quartet
The Mountain View Stage on Cleveland Street
6 p.m., Dana Russell
6:30 p.m., Alabaster Voices
7 p.m., Master Peace Quartet
7:30 p.m., 2x2 Quartet
8 p.m., Emmaus Road Quartet
Junior's Building Materials Stage at Ringgold Depot
7:30 p.m., Comedy show featuring Mark Poolos
Ringgold Telephone Co. Stage at Ringgold Depot
7:30 p.m., Comedy Show featuring Mark Poolos
Saturday, May 25
The Junior’s Building Materials Stage on Nashville Street
Noon, Backwater Still
1 p.m., Spinster
2 p.m., The Wrecking Crew
3 p.m., Nina Ricci
5 p.m., Mother Legacy
6 p.m., Cecil Alan Moore
7 p.m., Roger Alan Wade
8 p.m., Ava Grace
8:30 p.m., Robby Hopkins Band
The Walter Jackson Chevrolet Stage on the courthouse lawn: fiddle and dance contest
9:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m., Mandolin and Guitar
11 a.m., Parade and Opening Ceremonies
12:30 p.m., Banjo Competition
1 p.m., Fiddle Competition
3:30 p.m., Band Competition
5 p.m., Individual Dance Competition
7 p.m., Team Dance Competition
8 p.m., Fiddle-Off Competition
The Ringgold Telephone Co. Stage at Ringgold Depot
7:30 p.m., Comedy Show featuring Mark Poolos
The Mountain View Stage on Cleveland Street
Noon, Jessie Thornton- Karate
1 p.m., Shani Hedden Palmer
2 p.m., Troy Underwood
3 p.m., Dakota Williams
4 p.m., Dance Team
5 p.m., Dance Team
6 p.m., Mt. Peria Male Chorus
7 p.m., Roberts & Sims
8 p.m., Common Ground
Grand finale
10 p.m., Fireworks