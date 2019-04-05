LaFayette’s 2019 Honeybee Festival just got even bigger with the announcement of this year’s WUSY 101 headliner.
The announcement was made on WUSY 101 Friday morning, April 5.
Country music star Rodney Atkins will headline the 2019 festival.
Atkins is a Tennessee native who is famous for multiple hits like “Watching You,” “My Life” and “Cleaning This Gun.”
His latest album is titled “Caught Up In The Country.” It is the musician’s fifth studio album.
Atkins was named Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM Awards.
Atkins will take the WUSY 101 Stage on Saturday, June 1, at festival. WUSY 101 is responsible for bringing Atkins to the festival.
About the festival
The Honeybee Festival will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m. with a day full of music, food and fun for the whole family and is a free to attend event in the City of LaFayette.
Festival events will include a Barbecue Competition, Honey Competition, the Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride, Honeybee Awareness and Educational exhibits, a host of musical acts as well as countless food and craft vendors.
On Friday, May 31, there will be a Honeybee Steak Competition, the Honeybee Mayor’s Bike Ride, as well as the Miss Honeybee Beauty Pageant.
It will be a weekend of free entertainment and fun.