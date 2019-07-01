Theater-goers in Ringgold will have a cushier time watching plays at the Depot. New seats were added to the facility on Friday, June 28.
Ringgold’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has announced the addition of new chairs at the Depot for use during special events, such as the theatre productions produced by the Ringgold Playhouse (TRP).
“We now have 100 fabric-covered cushioned chairs, which is an upgrade from the hard plastic ones that we were using,” said Ringgold Main Street Manager Jamie Klementisz. “We have a few people that come to all of the plays, who bring their own cushion and we are happy that they will no longer have to do so.”
Seating upgrades at the Depot have been discussed over the past couple of years, but during the March 5 CVB meeting, the board tested out and made a final decision on the new church-style high-back padded chairs to give theater-goers a more comfortable viewing experience.
“When you’re sitting in the plastic chairs we have up there now for two hours or so watching a play, it gets a little uncomfortable after awhile,” Ringgold City Manager Dan Wright said.
The board chose to order 100 of the chairs at a cost of $5,200.
The new chairs were delivered Friday morning, June 28, just in time for the final three performances of TRP’s play “Moon Over Buffalo.”
“The audiences were happy with the new chairs, and we hope the added level of comfort during these productions keeps patrons coming back and invites more come,” Klementisz said.