The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open a seven-performance production of the comedy “The Boys Next Door” beginning Thursday night, April 25, at the historic Ringgold Depot.
The play, a dramatic comedy written by Tom Griffin, highlights the entertaining idiosyncrasies and hilarious mishaps of four mentally handicapped men living together in a communal apartment.
According to director Renee Lierow, the show is will offer audiences a fun, entertaining experience with characters that are easy to love.
“It’s a wonderful play and I really wanted to tell the story of these boys,” Lierow said. “I wanted to have fun with them without coming across as making fun, and wanted to give them character without making them into characters.”
In addition to the compelling nature of the story, Lierow says the show will be interactive for the audience.
“I chose this show because it has a level of interaction that you don’t always see,” Lierow said. “Hopefully, it will create a different experience than just being an observer and the audience will feel like they are part of the story.
The 10-person cast features TRP veterans Ed Huckabee, Bobby Daniels, Josh Adler, Kylene Booher, David Howard, and Pat O’Brien, as well as four actors making their TRP debuts: Jordan Pope, Carla Stamey, Salida Brooks, and Robert Gac.
In addition to Lierow’s direction, the show is being stage managed by Janell Adler.
Lierow says the strong story and lovable characters have been well-crafted by her “exceptional cast.”
“We have a great cast and crew from all walks of life who have come together to tell this story,” Lierow explained. “Some of us have been doing theatre for years and some had never done it before, but we have come together to make it special – I highly value the experiences and emotion that each person brings.”