La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.