The Ringgold Playhouse will open its summer comedy, “Moon Over Buffalo,” Thursday, June 20, at the historic Ringgold Depot.
The classic play, directed by TRP veteran Kimberly Tyner Jones, will run for seven performances over two weekends between June 20 and 29.
“We are so excited to open this backstage farce, ‘Moon Over Buffalo’,” Director Kimberly Tyner Jones said. “This show is full of fast-paced physical humor, razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, slapstick and situational humor, backstage shenanigans, and dysfunctional family dynamics, making this a bubbling concoction of hilarity.”
Play synopsis
In the madcap comedy tradition of ‘Lend me a Tenor’, the hilarious ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing 'Private Lives' and 'Cyrano De Bergerac' in repertory in Buffalo, N.Y., with five actors.
On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of "The Scarlet Pimpernel."
Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.
Performances will take place Jun 20-22, 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. with a special matinee performance slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
Tickets for the show are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students and can be purchased through Eventbrite or at the door.