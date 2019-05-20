The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) plans on bringing big-time laughs to downtown over Memorial Day weekend with its Comedy Club set to take place during the annual 1890s Day Jamboree.
Best known for traditional theatre, TRP branched out last year with its Comedy Clubs -- a mix of improvisational comedy and stand-up that has erupted into one of the most popular shows on the company’s calendar.
“The Comedy Club was an idea we’d been discussing for awhile, and when we finally got it off the ground last year, it was a big hit,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook.“We love traditional theatre and we’ll always have that, but there’s a big audience out there for improv and stand-up, so we wanted to present that on our stage regularly as well.”
The Comedy Club shows will take place Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.
The improv portion of the show will feature a troupe of actors thinking quickly on their feet to create impromptu scenarios and characters based on interaction and suggestions from the audience. The format of the show will be similar to the hit TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
After an hour of improv, followed by an intermission, the show will close with stand-up comedy featuring a handful of comedians capped off by headliner Mark Poolos.
Poolos is a nationally touring headliner who has appeared on Sirius XM Radio, The Bob and Tom Show, The Carbanaro Effect, and Laughs on Fox.
In addition to giving audiences a different type of show to see, Cook says the Comedy Club is also a great opportunity for local actors and entertainers to perform different types of crafts.
“There are a lot of places to do theatre in our area. It’s a hotbed for that, but creating the opportunity for folks who have improv and/or stand-up talent to perform -- that was the driving force behind the comedy club idea,” Cook explained. “It can be hard to find stage time in those disciplines, and we wanted to change that.”
Like all the entertainment at Ringgold’s 1890s Day Jamboree, admission is free. Doors will open at 7 p.m., 30 minutes before the 7:30 p.m. show time.
More information about the TRP Comedy Club and all the 1890s Day festivities can be found at the city’s website; Cityofringgoldga.gov.