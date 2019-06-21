Ringgold author Adam Cook recently won first place in the Chattanooga Pulse’s 10th annual Short Story Contest.
The contest, which takes place each summer, tasks local writers with crafting a short story of 500 words or less in any style. The submissions are then evaluated by a panel of judges who select the top three finalists to be published.
Cook’s story, “Legacy,” was published as the 2019 winner in the Chattanooga Pulse’s June 6 edition.
“It was pretty exciting when I was notified that I had won, and then it's pretty rewarding to see the story online and in print as well,” Cook said.
This year’s win was Cook’s third entry into the contest after placing second in 2017 and third in 2018.
“It was cool to finally win the whole thing. I finished second that first year I entered, and then regressed to a third-place finish last year, so I’m glad I was able to get it together this summer,” Cook joked.
According to Cook, the “500 words or less” format offers a unique challenge to entrants.
“It’s different for sure. It forces you to be strategic and efficient with your words, all while still trying to create an entertaining, meaningful story,” Cook said. “I had never attempted a short story before that first entry, but I’ve really grown to love that style a lot and I’m excited to work on more things like that.
Before the short stories, most of Cook’s writing accolades had come as a playwright, having had his full-length play "The Storm" produced at The Ringgold Playhouse in 2016, followed by two of his one-act plays -- "Scar’d for Life" and "Glimpses" produced at Dalton Little Theatre in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
In addition to writing creatively, Cook has garnered multiple first-place awards in Hard News Writing from the Georgia Press Association during his 10 years as a journalist for The Catoosa County News.
“I just love storytelling,” Cook said. “Whether it’s journalism or my own stuff, I’ve been writing in one style or another since I was a kid and I’m sure I’ll always continue to do so.
The short stories
“Legacy”
(2019 first place winner of Chattanooga Pulse’s 10th annual Short Story Contest)
Before that morning, Jackson had never owned a necktie.
Likewise, he’d never been shown how to tie one, for his father had created a reliable vacancy in his life that failed to lend instruction of such basic skills every boy might one day need.
Jackson’s father was a hellraiser in his day. He frequented bars, pool halls, and poker games. Those activities culminated with him fatally shooting a man Halloween night of 1973, which landed him in the state penitentiary and branded his boy the son of a killer.
A person’s past is like a shadow – no matter where you go or how hard you try to outrun it, you can’t – it’s never far behind.
Twenty years later, on that March morning when the brisk winds of a fading winter briefly coincided with the perky intrigue of spring’s ascending warmth – that was the first time as an adult that Jackson’s appearance required the most formal of male clothing accessories.
Of course, the gas station and general store on the outskirts of town where he lived didn’t offer such an item. He instead drove into town where Weaver’s Department Store was getting by as well as could be expected in a town battling recession.
That’s all anyone can hope to do really…just get by.
Jackson faced that truth daily after returning home from Desert Storm. No longer a celebrated member of the U.S. Army, he now faced the war of civilian life amid battles of finding employment in his hometown’s stagnant economy while also attempting to raise his son alone after his wife squandered their savings and ran off with another man during his tour of duty.
Despite heartbreak and hardship, Jackson was upbeat about his interview at the chair factory that morning. The company employed half the community and paid well. In a town full of nothing to do, people always need good chairs to sit in while taking part.
Jackson hoped the job would spark a better future – he desperately wanted his son’s life and relationship with him to be better than what he endured growing up.
The middle-aged man sitting across the desk seemed impressed with Jackson’s personality, work history, and military service. They swapped stories, talked sports, doted on their children, and seemed destined to cement a working relationship.
As the meeting’s crescendo approached—formalities in sight, Jackson noticed a raise in the man’s eyebrow as he glanced at his resume a dozenth time.
Something was amiss.
Jackson’s throat contracted with anxiety as he succumbed to fear of the unknown.
“Jackson Riley,” the man said. “Why does that name sound so familiar to me?”
All the hope he had mustered that morning began fleeted from Jackson’s heart and mind.
“I’m junior,” Jackson sputtered. “My father was Jackson Riley, Sr.”
Sound ceased to exist and time stood still as the man’s demeanor shifted from jovial to somber.
“You knew him,” Jackson asked.
“You could say that,” the man replied. “That son of a bitch killed my father.”
“The Butterfly Girl”
(2018 third-place winner of Chattanooga Pulse’s Ninth Annual Short Story Contest)
When I was a youngster, I read a story about the life cycle of butterflies.
They evolve from eggs into caterpillars; grow more while tucked in a cocoon, and when they’re ready to face the world, they break away to become the best possible versions of themselves.
My grandparents had an oddly perfect butterfly terrarium in their den when I was a kid that was strategically littered with butterflies from around the world. My favorite was a Blue Morpho. It donned the electric blue color of lightning in a night’s sky, which was seamlessly accompanied by a jet black outer rim and dusted with traces of white as if someone had dabbed the wings with a tiny paintbrush to add finishing touches to the masterpiece.
Grandma explained that the creatures were dead, and had been injected with fluid to open their wings back up for the world to see.
Little moments can stick with you over time, even if you don’t fully understand or appreciate their significance when they happen.
A few months ago, I was thinking about life and pondering my future with nothing but the open road in front of me. I was leaving Tennessee headed for the California coast when the storm hit.
I found shelter from the downpour at a roadside diner in the middle of Colorado.
I couldn’t help but notice the only other patron in the diner; a blonde-haired lady with an intoxicating smile and the bluest eyes I’ve ever seen, both of which floored me instantly and continue to whenever I close my eyes and remember her.
Later, as I sat outside on the store’s porch swing watching the rain, the lady exited through the creaky screen door and asked if she could sit with me. I obliged.
We discussed the rain, the store’s charm, and where we were headed on our respective journeys as if we were old friends, rather than what we actually were…complete strangers.
We sat on that porch swing all afternoon until the rain finally subsided. Her physical beauty was unrivaled, except for the gorgeous soul I got to know over a few short hours.
She was engaged and embarking on one final solo road trip before her wedding. We didn’t exchange names. We instead observed the day and those moments of ours, which were simple, elegant, meaningful, and as important to me as any I’ve ever experienced.
Eventually, just before the Colorado dusk capsized the mountains in front of us, she thanked me for the kind words we shared and went back to her life.
I never saw her again, but she sparked the fluttering feeling of butterflies in my stomach while reminding me that my best days are ahead. She injected hope into my heart and inspired me to spread my wings again for the world to see.
Moments are fleeting, but I’ll never forget the precious ones I spent with the butterfly girl that stormy afternoon in the middle of nowhere.
“First Date”
(2017 second-place winner of Chattanooga Pulse’s Eighth Annual Short Story Contest)
Mason was a guy who didn’t usually do nervous.
He’d always had a certain confidence about him that was unrivaled. He was honest, quiet, and reserved most of the time. However, Friday night was different. It was his first date since his divorce.
After six years of countless, never-ending disagreements, he and Amy had finally called it quits. They didn’t hate each other, but were both afraid of it ending up there if they kept trying to make it work for reasons other than actually wanting to be together. They made their decision and were sticking to it. It was the first thing they’d agreed on in ages.
There was interest in Mason from women in his circle; a teller at his bank, a co-worker, the lady who cuts his hair. They were all intrigued by him, and he wasn’t oblivious to it, but it always came down to the same issue. He just wasn’t ready.
Friday was the exception. A beautiful blonde with captivating blue eyes had asked him to go to a dance with her. It was a different proposal than he’d ever encountered. People just don’t go to dances as often as they used to. He loved that it felt different with her. Besides, there was no way he could say no to the kindness and warmth of her smile when she asked. Her presence could calm storms and make even the darkest places shine with hope. Females have an effect on men that can’t be explained. Her name was Catherine, and she was enchanting.
Mason knew that nothing short of being the best possible version of himself would be good enough for Catherine. She was the type of gal who made people better just by simply being in their lives. That’s where the nervous stemmed from. After years of being less than he could have been, Mason didn’t want to fall into the same habits that contributed to his half of his and Amy’s fall from marital grace.
Like most strong, silent types, Mason was a hard man to know. That was the part that Amy had the most trouble with. She thought of him as a closed book; impossible to read even though she desperately wanted to.
Mason knew he’d have to finally let that guard down one day. He wanted Friday to be that day.
He dry-cleaned the only suit he owned, shaved the stubble and insecurity from his face, and then stood alone on her porch with flowers in hand and butterflies in his stomach as he knocked.
Amy answered the door with a smile, the first she’d given him in a long time. They shared a moment uncluttered by words, both knowing it wasn’t about them anymore.
“Are you ready to go, Daddy,” an innocent voice asked from between Amy and the door.
“You bet I am, sweetheart,” Mason replied.
The father/daughter dance with Catherine was the best first date of Mason’s life. It’s the only one that ever mattered.