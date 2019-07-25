Award-winning theater company Back Alley Productions invites you to its next show, “Pride and Prejudice,” based on the Jane Austen novel. Performances are Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11, beginning at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Back Alley Productions is housed at the historic Mars Theatre at 117 N. Chattanooga St. For tickets and more information, visit www.BAPshows.com. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before show time. Seating is first-come first-serve.
A classic love story that has charmed readers for 200 years, Jane Austen’s most popular book, and now a live theatrical experience at the Mars Theatre will be presented in-the-round. Back Alley Productions invites you to attend “Pride and Prejudice” and take part in the ball of a lifetime as it brings to life these compelling characters, equally admirable and confounding.
“Pride and Prejudice” centers on the headstrong Elizabeth Bennet, who refuses to give into the pressures from her mother and society to marry as soon as possible. But can she truly resist love forever, especially as that vaguely charming and moderately irritating Mr. Darcy keeps showing up in her life at every turn?
“We’re so excited to shake things up and bring this classic story into modern times, while retaining the original vernacular and writing,” director Madison Smith says. “We are keeping the beautiful Regency language intact, but we also want the audience to connect their lives to the story, and understand that the social quirks in Austen's lifetime still happen today. It’s easy to disassociate with a culture from 200 years ago — but we’re not all that much wiser about love nowadays like we assume we are.”
Hertfordshire is relatively quiet until Mr. Bingley, a man of great fortune, arrives and shakes up the lives of the Bennet family. With five single daughters to marry, Mrs. Bennet sets off on a course to get her eldest daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, married to one of the eligible bachelors that come with Bingley. But is love ever so simple? Especially with the brooding Mr. Darcy constantly throwing things off with his abrasive, reluctant charm.
Smith notes that modern texting, social media, and dating trends have only enhanced many of the themes in Austen’s work, making “Pride and Prejudice” more relevant than ever.
“Whether we like it or not, we still jump head-first into relationships, or suppose ourselves better than the trap of love. We still rush to conclusions about each other based on the social gossip, it’s just online now. And we still roll our eyes at all the social requirements surrounding love, relationships and marriage, all the while completely falling for all the messiness and mussiness when it’s our turn.”
There will also be plenty of drama, dancing, music, several proposals, and a few rejections, Smith adds.
“Pride and Prejudice remains a pinnacle of storytelling, both as a love story and as an example of society during the Regency Era.” Smith said, “It’s fascinating to see our own social parallels echoed in 2019 in more ways than one. Scandal, misinterpretations, and romantic conflict propel this interpretation of Austen's beloved story into the future for contemporary audiences and old-school fans alike.”