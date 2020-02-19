The popular Painting for a Purpose art class will return to the 6th Cavalry Museum, 6 Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe, on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The combination art class and social event will feature Tennessee teaching artist Kati Schmidt and will lead participants through completing a painting called “Field of Flowers.” No art experience is necessary. The class is specifically designed for people who want to try painting.
The cost is $40 and includes dinner, canvas, painting supplies and instruction so that each guest leaves with a completed 16x20-inch work of art. Food is served at 5:30 p.m., the class begins at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring the adult beverage of their choice and an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes.
“Kati Schmidt is an extroverted, high-energy teacher and conducts fun, interactive classes,” says 6th Cavalry Museum Executive Director Chris McKeever. “She can teach you how to turn any mistake into a happy accident and you will leave class with a beautiful work of art to take home as a keepsake or give as a gift.”
Schmidt, a native of Chattanooga, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in studio art from Belmont College in Nashville. She has been teaching art in studios for seven years and her specialty is painting parties and social events.
“I’ve been teaching painting classes for a long time now, and I tell people constantly how there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing,” says Schmidt. “I keep a really fun, energetic atmosphere in my classes. I play music, I sing along, I walk around and help people with their paintings. I really pride myself on saying that students who come into my classes leave as my friends.”
Each Painting for a Purpose event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit 6th Cavalry Museum. February’s painting, “Field of Flowers,” is an original work by Schmidt that was inspired by the promise of spring.
McKeever says that the hugely popular events are perfect for those who want to experience painting in a creative, social setting without the big investment of buying art supplies. She says that the class attracts participants at all skill levels and creative styles.
“These events are fun for everyone,” said McKeever. “It makes a great night out with friends and everyone takes home their original piece of art at the end of the evening.”