Logan Cobb, whose art is featured in the board meeting room for Walker County Public Schools, is soon to have his art on a book cover.
The image, which features tennis racquets sitting on a chair, will be used by Rodolfo Lisi, an Italian author who specializes in tennis.
"This is actually my favorite piece I've done," Cobb said. "The racquets belong to my son, the shoes belong to me, the chair belonged to my wife's grandmother, and the sweater belongs to my wife. So everyone is in it."
According to Cobb, he started drawing and painting with landscapes. This led to him doing charcoal drawings of every school in Walker County, which are all featured in the school board meeting room.
Cobb began his journey when his wife had been in a craft show, and they took a trip to a local arts and crafts store.
He had taken an art class in high school, which was the extent of his art education. That day at the arts and crafts store, he ran across a Bob Ross painting guide and moved forward from there.
"It was awful," he said, chuckling. "The worst painting I've ever seen in my life. I took it and hid it under the bed. My wife got it out from underneath the bed, framed it, and took it to work. Well, a lady at work said she wanted me to paint her another picture, so I made another and it turned out a little bit better, and so on. I just gradually got better."
He also makes portraits that are stunningly intricate and detailed. The trick to this, he says, is practice and perspective.
"Just about everybody has two eyes, two ears, a mouth. You're basically doing the same thing every time, and the way I see it, it's easier."
He said the best way to get started at portrait painting is to master painting an apple and follow that up by making it into a human face.
After many years of honing in on his craft, it pays off for Logan Cobb. He has a presence on FineArtAmerica.com, where anyone can order prints and also contact him for commissions.