Supporters and Friends of the Marsh House, as well as members of the general public, are invited to the Spring Arts Series at the Marsh House Museum, 308 N. Main St., LaFayette.
Artists with local roots will be sharing their talents. Donations will be accepted toward the upkeep of the Marsh House. The artists are donating their time as their contribution to maintaining the historic house museum, a regional treasure of architecture, history, and culture.
Come and bring your friends, gather in the informal parlor. Arrive early in La Fayette to enjoy lunch at one of the fine local restaurants and allow time to wander the grounds of the museum, the Chattooga Academy next door, and Joe Stock Park in beautiful downtown La Fayette.
Scheduled artists
Saturday, April 13, noon to 1:30 p.m.: Doug Carson and friends with fiddle, banjo, roots music, part of the Pop up festival for Thrive LaFayette. Come listen, then walk Villanow Street to the Mars Theatre District. Dream about what Villanow Street could look like in the future. Have lunch and more music at the Station House.
Saturday, April 27, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Julie Mavity-Hudson, recorder, flute, guitar, multiple other instruments. Bring children and grandchildren to hear what fun music can be.
Sunday, April 28, 3-5 p.m.: Cleta Mavity Gibson, new pottery and jewelry art. See what can be done with simple materials. Purchase a unique gift item.
Date in May to be determined: Byron Keith Byrd, new paintings. Come meet this renowned New York painter who is from Walker County.