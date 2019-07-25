Pony rides, miniature train rides, and knocker-ball for the kids this year will be among the attractions at Lyerly United Methodist Church’s 11th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Craft Festival.
The festival will be Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, in Dowdy Park at the corner of U.S. Highway 27 and Highway 114 in Summerville.
Trophies will be given out for Best of Show, Ladies Choice, Best Engine, Top Truck, Pastor's Choice, Longest Distance, Best Motorcycle, Rat Rod, Top 20, Best Paint, People's Choice and Most Club Participation, with 50 dash plaques for the first 50 cars. Vehicle registration is $20 per vehicle. Vehicle registration is from 8 a.m. to noon. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m.
Vendor booth rental is $20 for a 15-foot-by-15-foot area. You will need to provide your own tent, tables, and chairs. There is 100 electrical outlets throughout the park. No generators are allowed. There is water available in some areas.
Joseph Crowe will be playing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a cake walk, door prizes, and playground equipment for the kids to play on.
For more information or a vendor application, email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com.