Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions will present “The Life of Christ” for one weekend — Thursday, April 18, to Saturday, April 20 — at 7:30 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
The show will be performed at the Historic Mars Theatre at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before show time. Seating is first come first serve.
“The Life of Christ” is a unique theatrical experience featuring an ensemble cast of 12 actors who join forces on stage to put together powerful scenes from the Gospels. Stories range from Jesus’ birth to his early ministry, and from his final days to his resurrection.
“The production isn’t your typical straightforward retelling,” Kaylee Smith, director of the show, said. “The focus is on the social and cultural obstacles that Jesus faced during his ministry, and what he had to do to overcome those obstacles. Historically, he was presented as a revolutionary. The spiritual leaders at the time held a sense of elitism and even authoritarianism. Christ was a threat to the status quo. He rose to prominence talking about a God who wasn’t interested in power structures, but who was open to restoring a relationship with all mankind. This argument for peace, forgiveness and love was especially dangerous to a society propped up by classism, division and power.”
Each of the actors will perform several biblical characters, from kings to prophets, to disciples and followers, all rotating around the character of Jesus. By personifying different characters throughout Christ’s life, the cast will demonstrate that each of us can take on the role of Pharisee or servant, given the choices we make, Smith explains.
“Over a lifetime, we’ve all been the sinner and the saint,” she says. “It’s sobering to recognize the your own intentions, even selfless ones, can be corrupted. We all have the capacity everyday to be a righteous disciple, or as treacherous as Judas. That’s a universal struggle, regardless of belief. Few, if any of us, are fully evil or good. Most of us are on a messy spectrum, trying our best to comprehend an act of holiness that’s beyond our limited understanding.”
In addition to a biblically accurate story about the Christian message, the production has a timely message about the dangers of religious privilege and legalism that Smith says is relevant to the increasing hostile climate of 2019.
“Oftentimes, our anger, fear and divisiveness can trump the message and command that Christ left with us,” Smith said. “This production has something direct to say: calling out the division and elitism we’re all capable of sliding into. It holds up a mirror to a society that values proving ourselves right, even if that means pushing aside the message of salvation or the principle charge to love and serve your neighbors, your enemies, and your God - without exception or inconsistency.”
Smith notes that the doctrine of Christ’s sacrifice and the redemption of mankind remains the cornerstone of the production.
“Even if you’re not spiritual or religious, this is an important moment of history from one of the greatest figures to walk the earth,” Smith said. “It’s an important message that everyone has to confront, one way or another. To sum it up, the production is ultimately about a God who loves his people, and is willing to endure significant pain to reconcile a broken relationship. It’s not our story, or about us. It’s about him, and how we can find a small part in the sweeping redemption of supernatural love.”