Lake Winnie in Rossville opens for the season on May 2 and is ready to offer a variety of thrills and chills in 2019.
Receive an adrenaline rush on the OH-Zone!, a 14-story freefall guaranteed to take riders for an exciting descent in just seconds. Home to the world-famous Cannon Ball roller coaster and the spectacular inversions of the Fire Ball, the park also hosts family rides and attractions for every age.
Younger riders will giggle with delight on the Bumble Bees and the gentle Parachutes. Families can soar on the wind aboard the Wave Swinger or enjoy a leisurely countryside tour with the Antique Cars, or even splashdown into the waters of Lake Winnie on the park’s classic Boat Chute ride!
Lake Winnepesaukah’s food concessions are filled with delectable treats and refreshing drinks. Besides the traditional offerings of hot dogs and hamburgers, the food concession areas also offer a selection of salads and wraps for the health-conscious as well as sweet treats such as funnel cakes, cotton candy, and candy apples, all at affordable prices. The park’s catering department serves delicious meals to larger groups such as businesses, schools, churches, and family reunions.
Lake Winnepesaukah, located at 1730 Lakeview Drive in Rossville, will open for the 2019 season on May 2 with a $27 (plus tax) unlimited ride pass ($19+tax for children ages 1 and 2 and seniors 60 and older).
From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, guests will enjoy two great parks: the Amusement Park and SoakYa Water Park, for one low price of $34.95+tax ($24.95+tax for children ages 1 and 2 and seniors 60 and older). Once SoakYa closes in early fall, an unlimited ride pass will again be $27+tax.
Parking is always free at Lake Winnepesaukah.